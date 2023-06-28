North Yorkshire transport leader hits back after Harrogate Lib Dem figure claims £11.2m Gateway plan is 'undeliverable'

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, said news that more than £2m had already been been spent on consultants for the scheme, which aims to part-pedestrianise the town centre and install new cycle lanes, raised questions whether it was still deliverable in an era of high inflation.

"For such a significant portion of the budget to be spent on consultants, without any tangible progress to show for it, is deeply troubling,” said Mr Gordon.

"Given that such a significant portion of the budget has already been spent, it raises questions about whether this scheme can actually still be delivered properly.

"With the Government have yet to get a grip on the current eye-watering levels of inflation, it seems ludicrous to progress with a plan when a revised cost for the project has not been produced.”

But North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Coun Keane Duncan has, in turn, accused Mr Gordon and the Lib Dems of not showing clearly where they actually stand on issues such as the Gateway project.

Coun Keane said: “In his statement regarding the Station Gateway project in Harrogate Liberal Democrat candidate Tom Gordon dodges around the key point to which residents expect an answer.

“Is he in favour of the Station Gateway project like a majority of the Liberal Democrat councillors on the Harrogate and Knaresborough Area Committee. Or is he against it like the Liberal Democrat chair of the same committee?

“I realise that with a divided council group and having only just moved to the area, coming down on one side or the other might be difficult for him.

"But the public deserve to know where politicians stand on the big issues.

“I support Station Gateway. Does he?”

The question of the costs have become yet another bone of contention in the controversial saga of the Harrogate Gateway project.

Following a freedom of information request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, North Yorkshire Council revealed that more than £2m had been paid to WSP so far, mostly towards design costs.

The council argues its use of consultants for the scheme is typical of large-scale active projects across the country.

Karl Battersby, Corporate Director of Environment at North Yorkshire Council, said: “Consultants have only been used where there is not sufficient in-house resource or very specific expertise within the council.

"This is a common occurrence with consultants used for almost, if not all, Transforming Cities Fund projects supported by the Government across the country.

“The cost includes survey work as well as individual disciplines – landscaping, highways, traffic modelling, signals, drainage, lighting – consultation support, planning and Traffic Regulation Orders, and project management, including business case development, risk reviews, programming and attendance at meetings.

“The design cost has increased where additional works have been identified, such as revisions to landscaping or additional consultation engagement.”

But the Lib Dem Parliamentary Spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon argues the scheme now risks being cut back for financial reasons undermining the ability to deliver any meaningful improvements for Harrogate.

"I want Harrogate town centre to thrive and be a place accessible to all,” said Mr Gordon.

"But residents have told me they feel in the dark about what is happening with the project.

"This substantial pot of money could have been used to deliver innovative options for active travel making Harrogate more accessible to all.

"It is disappointing that North Yorkshire Council lacks a clear plan for an integrated transport network for Harrogate that would link existing routes and meet the needs of pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.”

Mr Gordon claimed the whole process revealed a failure of vision not only by the council but also Harrogate’s MP.

"Harrogate needs investment. Our roads are crumbling and our active travel routes are fragmented,” claimed Mr Gordon.

"Bug our Conservative MP has failed to make the case for investment by way of the Towns Fund or Levelling Up Fund from central Government.

"When we finally do see investment, a lack of vision and planning by Conservative colleagues at North Yorkshire Council sees opportunity and investment squandered.”

The project has also failed to garner the support of Harrogate Civic Society, one of the town’s most respected groups, which boasts more than 300 members.

It claims the suggested cycle lanes along Station Parade are fragmented and confusing; so they will not result in safe, attractive routes for cyclists.

It adds that reducing the main south-bound route through the town centre to a single lane will result in significant tailbacks, increased pollution and potentially gridlock.

It would strongly prefer James Street to remain open to vehicular traffic and to provide on-street parking at all times.

Harrogate’s leading business groups also oppose the Gateway project over fears it may undermine customer numbers in the town centre without doing anything to reduce road traffic congestion.

But North Yorkshire Council says the whole process was launched in response to a clear demand from the Harrogate public for ‘green’ methods for improving the town centre and boosting cycling and walking over cars.