North Yorkshire traffic and travel news live: here's the latest for your journey home on Tuesday October 18

LIVE INCIDENTS:

Severe delays of ten minutes on Knaresborough Road Westbound between A59 High Street and A59 Skipton Road.

Slow traffic on A661 Wetherby Road both ways near the Sainsbury's petrol station, due to roadworks in the area.

Motorists can expect some delays across Harrogate.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Harrogate, Crescent Road: Drivers are unable to turn left at the Parliament Street junction in Harrogate because of a road closure. Traffic coming the opposite way on Ripon Road currently unable to turn right.

ROADWORKS:

Harrogate: Temporary traffic lights in use due to construction on A661 Wetherby Road near Forest Lane, with severe delays reported of at least ten minutes.

Knaresborough: Temporary traffic lights due to water mains work on A59 York Road at A658 near Goldsborough.