North Yorkshire traffic and travel news live: here's the latest for your journey home on Monday October 17

Here is the latest on North Yorkshire’s roads tonight Monday October 17 as commuters make their way home.

By George Buksmann
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Motorists can expect some delays on the road this evening.
LIVE INCIDENTS:

There are currently no reports of delays due to the volume of traffic.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Harrogate, Crescent Road: Drivers are unable to turn left at the Parliament Street junction in Harrogate because of a road closure. Traffic coming the opposite way on Ripon Road currently unable to turn right.

ROADWORKS:

Scarborough: Stop/Go boards are currently in operation on the B1261 Main Street at Eastgate in Seamer, due to telecoms work.

Harrogate: Temporary traffic lights in use due to construction on A661 Wetherby Road near Forest Lane, with delays reported.

Knaresborough: Temporary traffic lights due to water mains work on A59 York Road at A658 near Goldsborough.

