North Yorkshire traffic and travel news: here's the latest for your journey home on Tuesday, October 11

Delays in parts of Harrogate may happen today because of road closures and roadworks.

LIVE incidents:

Crescent Road, Harrogate: Drivers are unable to turn left at the Parliament Street junction because of a road closure. Traffic coming the opposite way on Ripon Road currently unable to turn right.

Montpellier Road, Harrogate: Road is closed until tomorrow while Northern Gas Networks conducts essential maintenance work.

B1261 near Scarborough: Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on the B1261 Cayton Low Road Westbound at Moor Lane.

Roadworks:

Knaresborough: Temporary traffic signals due to water mains work on A59 York Road at A658 near Goldsborough.

Ripon Road, Harrogate: CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from October 11-13 with a traffic control system (multi-way signals) in place,