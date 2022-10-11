North Yorkshire traffic and travel news: here's the latest for your journey home on Tuesday, October 11
Here is the latest on North Yorkshire’s roads tonight Tuesday, October 11 as commuters make their way home.
LIVE incidents:
Crescent Road, Harrogate: Drivers are unable to turn left at the Parliament Street junction because of a road closure. Traffic coming the opposite way on Ripon Road currently unable to turn right.
Montpellier Road, Harrogate: Road is closed until tomorrow while Northern Gas Networks conducts essential maintenance work.
B1261 near Scarborough: Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on the B1261 Cayton Low Road Westbound at Moor Lane.
Most Popular
Roadworks:
Knaresborough: Temporary traffic signals due to water mains work on A59 York Road at A658 near Goldsborough.
Ripon Road, Harrogate: CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from October 11-13 with a traffic control system (multi-way signals) in place,
Kent Road, Harrogate: CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from October 11-13 with a traffic control system (multi-way signals) in place.