North Yorkshire traffic and travel news: here's the latest for your journey home on Tuesday, October 11

Here is the latest on North Yorkshire’s roads tonight Tuesday, October 11 as commuters make their way home.

By Graham Chalmers
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Delays in parts of Harrogate may happen today because of road closures and roadworks.
LIVE incidents:

Crescent Road, Harrogate: Drivers are unable to turn left at the Parliament Street junction because of a road closure. Traffic coming the opposite way on Ripon Road currently unable to turn right.

Montpellier Road, Harrogate: Road is closed until tomorrow while Northern Gas Networks conducts essential maintenance work.

B1261 near Scarborough: Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on the B1261 Cayton Low Road Westbound at Moor Lane.

Roadworks:

Knaresborough: Temporary traffic signals due to water mains work on A59 York Road at A658 near Goldsborough.

Ripon Road, Harrogate: CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from October 11-13 with a traffic control system (multi-way signals) in place,

Kent Road, Harrogate: CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work from October 11-13 with a traffic control system (multi-way signals) in place.

