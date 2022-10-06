Incidents

Ouse Bridge, York – road closed due to police incident on B1227 Ouse Bridge both ways between Skeldergate and King Street.

Roadworks

Traffic on the A64.

Mill Lane, Loftus Bank – temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Mill Lane at A174 Loftus Bank.

Station Road, Loftus – temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A174 West Road at B1366 Station Road.

Ings Lane, Boosbeck – temporary traffic signals due to water main work on High Street at Ings Lane.

Traffic on Parliament Street, Harrogate.

Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, gas works from Oct 7, expected to last for five weeks until Nov 11.

Coppice Drive, Harrogate – telecoms work on A61 Ripon Road at Coppice Drive.

Sovereign Park, Harrogate - temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Cornwall Road at Sovereign Park.

A59 York Road, Knaresborough – temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A59 York Road at A658.

Picking Croft Lane – temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6161 Otley Road at Picking Croft Lane.

Fell Beck Bridge – closed due to bridge maintenance work on B6265 both ways between Glasshouses and The Half Moon Inn.

Watlass Lane – temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6268 Masham Road at Watlass Lane.

Main Street, near Bishopthorpe, York – temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on School Lane at Main Street.

Barr Lane, Stockton-on-the-Forest, York – temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Sandy Lane at Barr Lane.

