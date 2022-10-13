North Yorkshire traffic and travel news: here's the latest for your journey home on Thursday, October 13

Motorists can expect delays in parts of Harrogate today thanks to road works and road closures.

LIVE incidents:

Harrogate: Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A59 Knaresborough Road Eastbound between A61 Ripon Road (New Park Roundabout) and Lancaster Park Road in Harrogate. Average speed five mph.

ROAD closures

Harrogate: Crescent Road, Harrogate: Drivers are unable to turn left at the Parliament Street junction in Harrogate because of a road closure. Traffic coming the opposite way on Ripon Road currently unable to turn right.

Harrogate: Montpellier Road in Harrogate: Road is closed until tomorrow while Northern Gas Networks conducts essential maintenance work.

ROADWORKS:

Harrogate: Temporary traffic signals due to paving repairs on A59 Skipton Road at Waterloo Street in Harrogate.

Harrogate: Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A61 Ripon Road at Kent Road in Harrogate.

Harrogate: Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Duchy Road at York Road in Harrogate.

Knaresborough: Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A59 York Road at A658 near Goldsborough.