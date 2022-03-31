North Yorkshire Police believe “torrential downpour of snow and sleet" to be a factor in A1(M) collision
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a three-vehicle collision near Ainderby Quernhow yesterday afternoon.
The three-vehicle collision occurred on the A1(M) near Ainderby Quernhow, Hambleton at around 3.05pm on Wednesday, March 30.
At the time, the weather conditions were described as a “torrential downpour of snow and sleet”.
The drivers of the white BMW 1 Series, black BMW 3 Series and blue Suzuki Vitara said the sudden change in conditions led to a loss of control.
The woman and man in the Suzuki were taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering seatbelt and airbag-related chest injuries.
All three vehicles had to be safely recovered which meant the full closure of a lane while the emergency services and highways worked at the scene.
The south-bound carriageway fully reopened just after 5pm.
Witnesses of the collision or motorists with dash-cam footage are asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Jack Dodsworth.
Quote reference number 12220054004.