North Yorkshire Police believe “torrential downpour of snow and sleet" to be a factor in A1(M) collision

The three-vehicle collision occurred on the A1(M) near Ainderby Quernhow, Hambleton at around 3.05pm on Wednesday, March 30.

At the time, the weather conditions were described as a “torrential downpour of snow and sleet”.

The drivers of the white BMW 1 Series, black BMW 3 Series and blue Suzuki Vitara said the sudden change in conditions led to a loss of control.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a three-vehicle collision near Ainderby Quernhow yesterday afternoon

The woman and man in the Suzuki were taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering seatbelt and airbag-related chest injuries.

All three vehicles had to be safely recovered which meant the full closure of a lane while the emergency services and highways worked at the scene.

The south-bound carriageway fully reopened just after 5pm.

Witnesses of the collision or motorists with dash-cam footage are asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Jack Dodsworth.