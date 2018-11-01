North Yorkshire hoping for ‘big chunk’ of roads funding

North Yorkshire’s head of roads has his fingers crossed for a multi-million pound injection to help tackle road and highway repairs in the county.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie welcomed the news that the Budget, announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond earlier this week, would include £420 million to tackle potholes, bridge repairs and other highway work across the country.



While there hasn’t yet been any confirmation on how the £420m will be dealt out to local roads authorities, Coun Mackenzie said North Yorkshire’s sheer size meant “we deserve a big chunk of it”.

The Conservative councillor said he hoped funding reflected the breadth of the North Yorkshire county. “Out of £420m, I’d be pleased if we got double digit funding – so £10m or more,” he said.



Coun Mackenzie said he understood the funding would be for immediate use in the current council year. He added the county had already spent about £35m on highway repairs this year, with any additional Government funding “always welcome”.



North Yorkshire is geographically the largest county in the country, with nearly 6,000 miles of highway across the region. Coun Mackenzie said that high traffic areas such as Harrogate would always require regular upgrading and repairs.

