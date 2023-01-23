Anyone caught travelling on-board one of the train operator’s 2,500 services a day without a valid ticket or ‘promise to pay’ notice will be issued with the penalty fare, which is reduced to £50 if paid within 21 days.

Since 2005, the penalty fare has been just £20 – but it was felt by the industry that that figure was too low and was no longer an effective deterrent to would-be fare evaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the government’s public consultation, 69% of respondents agreed the £20 penalty fare was too low.

A Northern train arriving at the station.

Money raised through penalty fares issued by Northern - which operates services across Scarborough, Whitby, Harrogate and other part of the north - will be re-invested in the rail industry to improve the service offered to all customers.

Industry body, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) estimates that every year around £240m is lost through fare evasion on Great Britain’s railways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The overwhelming majority of our customers – upwards of 95% - do the right thing and buy a ticket before they board one of our services.

“However, fare dodgers will find themselves having to dig deep if they continue to try and travel without buying a ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The £100 penalty fare is a government initiative that Northern and other train operators in England will begin to enforce from today.

“With more ways than ever before to buy a ticket – be it online, through an app, at a self-service machine or ticket office – there really is no excuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is, however, totally avoidable for everyone who travels responsibly on our network.”

Last week, Northern issued a final call to students to buy their Under 16 Education Season Tickets before the new penalty fare took effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad