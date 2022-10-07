No Northern trains running in or out of Harrogate as rail strike continues

Strikes by the RMT and ASLEF unions have forced Northern to advise its customers to ‘Do Not Travel’.

Rail customers have also been warned that trains will be affected heading into Sunday – especially in the morning.

A Northern spokesperson said: “On strike days you should follow our advice and avoid travel.

There will be no Northern trains running in or out of Harrogate on Saturday, October 8

"If you do travel on the limited routes running, you should expect severe disruption and plan ahead - especially the first and last trains of the day.

"Remember to check your entire journey as other train service providers may be affected.”

If you have a ticket to travel on strike days, Northern is offering a fee-free refund or the opportunity to change the date on the ticket.