No Northern trains running in or out of Harrogate and Knaresborough on two days this week due to strike action

The latest industrial action is set to take place on Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 March.

There will be no trains in or out of Harrogate and Knaresborough on these days.

Given the impact of the RMT action on fleet displacement, services are expected to start later than usual on the days immediately following the strike dates (Friday 17 and Sunday 19 March), although a full timetable will run on those days once services are up and running.

In addition to the action next week, there are further RMT strikes planned for 30 March and 1 April.

Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.

“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their ‘last train home’ on those dates – so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”

For more information, customers should visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/strikes