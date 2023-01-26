No Northern trains in and out of Harrogate or Knaresborough on two days next week due to strike action

ASLEF and RMT members employed in the role of train drivers will strike on Wednesday 1 and Friday 3 February – bringing all Northern services across the region to a halt.

Customers are being advised not to try to travel on these days as there will be major disruption across the whole rail network.

A handful of services on Thursday 2 and Saturday 4 February will also be affected and anyone planning on travelling on those days are being advised to check the Northern website ahead of travelling.

There will be no Northern trains in and out of Harrogate or Knaresborough on Wednesday and Friday next week due to strike action

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said: “Our new timetable, which is fully resourced and agreed with the trade unions, was designed to give our operations an increased resilience – and in the first few weeks of it operating, early signs are suggesting it is doing just that.

“All we can do is apologise to our customers for the disruption this action by ASLEF and the RMT will cause and hope a resolution to this dispute can be found very soon.”

There will be no rail replacement buses on strike days for Northern services and some Northern stations may be closed or have reduced hours due to the limited staffing and services.

If you already have a ticket to travel on strike days, you can request a fee-free change of journey for all ticket types.

