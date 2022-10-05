No Northern trains between Harrogate, York and Leeds today as rail strike continues

Strikes by the RMT and ASLEF unions have forced Northern to advise its customers to ‘Do Not Travel’.

In addition, there is a very limited service on Saturday, October 8 and passengers are advised not to travel.

Given the impact strikes have on fleet displacement, Northern is also advising to ‘check before you travel’ on October 9.

There are no Northern trains between Harrogate, York and Leeds today (October 5) as rail strike continues

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said: “We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action will cause to our customers.

“As we have previously pledged, we will continue to work towards a resolution to this issue with the hope of avoiding more disruptive strikes in the future.”

If you have a ticket to travel on strike days, Northern is offering a fee-free refund or the opportunity to change the date on the ticket.