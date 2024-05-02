No Northern services across north of England as union strike will see network "grind to a halt"
and live on Freeview channel 276
The union, which largely represents train drivers, has called multiple strikes on different days at train operators across the country.
Northern customers connecting onto services with other train operators are advised to check before they travel for all journeys between Monday May 6 and Saturday May 11.
During that period (May 6 to 11), Northern says its services are likely to be busier than usual as people take alternative routes to avoid strikes elsewhere.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer for Northern, apologised.
“Unfortunately, the action by ASLEF on Thursday May 9 will see our network grind to a halt,” she said.
“On the days when strikes are taking place with other train operators, we will do everything we can to keep our services moving and absorb those extra passengers trying to travel across the region.”
Visit www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.