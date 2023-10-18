New two-for-one travel deal to start this week as Harrogate bus operator backs ‘Car Free Fridays’

A two-for-one ticket deal is to be launched by Harrogate Bus Company this week.

The new offer by Harrogate’s leading bus operator, which will kick off on Friday, 20 October, is part of an initiative to leave the car at home on ‘Car Free Fridays’ and will see two people able to travel using the one Harrogate one-day ticket.

Harrogate Bus Company’s Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “It’s very important that as a community we continue to do all we can to reduce carbon emissions.

“As well as the benefit to our local environment, choosing the bus makes sense in lots more ways.

Harrogate Bus Company is offering a two-for-one deal on its Harrogate 1 day ticket on Fridays. Pictured from left are Jessica Eaton and Jemima Parker from Zero Carbon Harrogate with the bus firm’s Commercial Manager Matt Burley. (Picture contributed)

"It’s a lot less stressful than driving and, with a full day’s travel anywhere for two people travelling together within Harrogate, Knaresborough, Wetherby and as far as Harewood and Ripley on the 36 at only £5.70 on Car Free Fridays, it’s also a lot cheaper than driving into town and paying for parking.”

The ‘Car Free Fridays’ campaign is the brain child of environmental charity Zero Carbon Harrogate which is inviting motorists to sign up online to a pledge to leave their cars at home at least one day per week.

Zero Carbon Harrogate chair Jemima Parker said: “We are delighted that The Harrogate Bus Company is once again offering two-for-one travel on Fridays to support our renewed Car Free Fridays campaign.

"We all know congestion has returned to Harrogate’s roads following the pandemic – and cars are one of the biggest contributors to carbon emissions.”

The two-for-one ticket deal by Harrogate Bus Company has been welcomed by North Yorkshire Council as a positive step to ease congestion and clear the air on Fridays – traditionally one of the busiest days of the week on Harrogate’s roads.

Harrogate Bus Company, which operates the town’s pioneering zero-emission Harrogate Electrics buses, is to introduce 39 additional electric buses to fully convert its fleet to zero-emission electric power next year at a cost of £21million.

The new offer is available at £5.70 from bus drivers, and on the free to download Transdev Go mobile app.