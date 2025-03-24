New twist in 'mystery' of popular Harrogate chip shops whose doors have been closed for months

The mystery of what has happened to one of Harrogate’s most popular chip shops has taken a new twist after work began on its exterior at the weekend.

There have been few, if any, signs of life at Drake's Fish & Chips Restaurant and takeaway located at 65 Knaresborough Road in the last 12 months.

Local residents have speculated it had closed, even though its sister chip shop Drakes in Knaresborough remains open and busy as ever off the Market Place.

Part of successful family-run Yorkshire business founded in 1984, which boasts eight fisheries all over North Yorkshire, including in Ripon, Leeds, Shipley and Bradford, the last few days have seen the old Drake’s frontage transformed and much of the signage painted over.

The striking visual changes to the exteriors on Knaresborough Road include the replacement of its greens and browns and pale yellow lettering with an eye-catching sky blue.