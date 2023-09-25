New traffic disruption for Harrogate drivers in Parliament Street as a series of road closures is announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) said work will start to replace ageing metal pipework across Harrogate town centre from next Monday, October 2.

The work is expected to last for up to seven weeks altogether.

Temporary traffic management systems have been planned in collaboration with North Yorkshire County Council Highways department and follows a first phase of town centre works which were completed at Crescent Road and Montpellier Road in autumn 2022.

The new road works in Harrogate will see a lane closure introduced on Crescent Road and Ripon Road along with four-way lights on the junction of Crescent Road, Parliament Street, Ripon Road and Kings Road for two weeks. (Picture Gerard Binks)

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, temporary road closures and other traffic measures will be introduced at the following locations:

Crescent Road lane closure and traffic lights

A lane closure will be introduced on Crescent Road and Ripon Road along with four-way lights on the junction of Crescent Road, Parliament Street, Ripon Road and Kings Road for two weeks.

The existing lights will be bagged, and temporary traffic lights will be in operation from 7am to 7pm.

Montpellier Road (roundabout) and Montpellier Hill Lane closure

A lane closure will be implemented on Montpellier Road (roundabout) and Montpellier Hill Lane for two weeks.

Cold Bath Road traffic lights and parking suspensions

Multiple two and three-way lights will be introduced on Cold Bath Road for five weeks starting on October 2.

Wellington Square Road closure

A road closure will be implemented on Wellington Square for two weeks.

Signs will be displayed for motorists and traffic lights will be manned seven days a week between 7am and 7pm to ensure the flow of traffic.

Northern Gas Networks said it was sorry for any inconvenience to customers but the work was essential to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Harrogate.

Scott Kitchingman, Business Operations Lead, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience to customers but it is vital that we complete this project to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to residents in Harrogate.