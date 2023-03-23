New sustainable transport may be on its way for Harrogate’s busy western side as county council

The recent decision by North Yorkshire County Council to scrap phase two of its troubled Otley Road cycle plans opens the door - potentially - to using £565,000 of National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF) funding.

Coun Keane Duncan, the executive member for transport at North Yorkshire County Council, says, a sustainable transport package for the area between Otley Road and Pannal may now be on its way - subject to consultation.

This would likely include 20mph speed limits, crossing points, cycling signage and improvements to bus corridors.

North Yorkshire County Council's executive member for transport, Coun Keane Duncan: "We want to enable more people in North Yorkshire to have the option of safely and conveniently walking, wheeling and riding."

Proposals will be presented to local councillors at the area constituency committee this summer and implementation could start from autumn.

Coun Keane Duncan said: “Our proposal to consider an alternative package of sustainable transport measures demonstrates how we are listening to public feedback. Halting construction of phase two allows us the opportunity to prepare new measures with local input and support.

"We want to enable more people in North Yorkshire to have the option of safely and conveniently walking, wheeling and riding.

Meanwhile, the outcome of the Oatlands Drive Feasibility Study will be shared with local councillors later this month so the next steps and designs for this area can be considered.

The latest moves combine North Yorkshire County Council's twin aims of tackling the expected growth in traffic caused by new housing developments and reducing the town's dependance on cars in the battle to reduce carbon emissions.

The county council is to bid for £3.19 million from the Government to help fund two cycling schemes in Harrogate and Knaresborough located at Victoria Avenue and a section of the A59 at Knaresborough.

And it is shortly to trial Harrogate’s first Schools Streets initiative near Oatlands Junior School, which involves closing Beechwood Grove to traffic at school pick-up and drop-off times to create a safer environment and encourage more children to walk or cycle.