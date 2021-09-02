New services announced as Harrogate Bus Company gets back to normal

The Harrogate Bus Company, is reintroducing late night buses on Saturdays on its route 36 linking the town with Leeds, and on The 1 between Harrogate and Knaresborough.

In a sign of its commitment to play its part in the town's economic recovery as Government support for public transport focuses on a post-lockdown world, the bus firm will reintroduce late night services on its ever-popular 36 route in a boost for revellers heading back to Harrogate after a Saturday night out in Leeds.

Meanwhile its buses for night owls running between Harrogate and Knaresborough will also return on Saturday nights, connecting with incoming 36 buses from Leeds at Harrogate Bus Station.

The extra late night Saturday buses will return from Saturday, September 11 – and before that, more improvements to buses serving Rossett School are being introduced from next Monday, September 6.

Following talks with North Yorkshire County Council, bus routes which link Bilton, The Knox, Kings Road, Penny Pot Lane, Jennyfield, Woodlands, Starbeck, Hookstone Chase, Skipton Road and Ripon Road with the school are being integrated into The Harrogate Bus Company’s regular service network.

The move means the Harrogate 7 under 19 weekly ticket at £9.60 will now be valid for all journeys on dedicated school buses between stops within Harrogate and Rossett School, and additionally on all of The Harrogate Bus Company’s regular buses as far afield as Wetherby, Knaresborough and Harewood - offering better value for money compared with the previous passes for use only for travel to and from school at £14.50 a week.

The Harrogate Bus Company’s General Manager Steve Ottley said: “Our late night services will make it much easier - and cheaper - for our customers to enjoy all the nightlife of Leeds and Harrogate and then travel safely home by bus with us.

“Our changes to services to and from Rossett School are also great news for parents and students as they will save a third on the cost of travelling to and from school every week compared with the old school-only passes, with free travel seven days a week across Harrogate, Knaresborough and Wetherby thrown in.

“Our under 19 tickets already come with a one third saving compared with the price of an adult ticket, and monthly tickets which save even more are available only on our website or the Transdev Go mobile app.”

Also from Monday, September 6, an extra school day only bus on Harrogate Electrics route 2A will run at 8am from Bilton Community Centre to Harrogate - where the same bus becomes a number 6 bus, so students going to Rossett School can stay on board and get off at Wellfield Court for their school.

New times are also being introduced on dedicated school buses S2, S3 and 620H.