New: Major traffic jam as another Harrogate road is hit by fallen tree during Storm Otto

Huge queues of cars formed in both directions on the arterial route after the huge tree came to rest across the road after gales tore it from its roots near Dragon Road and Mornington Crescent.

The town is experiencing strong to severe gusts affecting trees and traffic, drivers and shoppers, litter and bins with wind-battered trees down in a wide range of locations in Harrogate.

A Met Office yellow warning for high winds is in place for the whole of the north of England until 2pm today.

The forecast for Harrogate remains for strong to severe gusts affecting the Harrogate distric in the morning.

But the good news is that is is expected to become drier and brighter as the day progresses with winds easing as Storm Otto moves on.

