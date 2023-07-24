New Harrogate school traffic ban hailed by campaigners as a 'positive boost' for pupils safety

The experiment at Oatlands Junior School by North Yorkshire Council will begin in September as the local authority proceeds with the experimental traffic regulation order for a period of up to 18 months after receiving an overall positive response to an informal consultation it ran in May and June.

Welcoming the news, Hazel Peacock, from the Oatlands Road Safety and Active Travel Campaign, said: "We are delighted the School Street pilot will begin in September at the start of the new school term and hope it will deliver positive benefits such as safer, cleaner environments around the school and can encourage more active travel.”

The School Streets pilot project will prevent school traffic from using Beechwood Grove to access Oatlands Junior School between 8.30am and 9am, and from 3pm to 3.45pm, on weekdays during term time.

Road safety at schools - Hazel Peacock, from the Oatlands Road Safety and Active Travel Campaign, centre, Dr Jenny Marks from the Pannal Ash Safe Streets Campaign, right, and Coun Pat Marsh, who represents the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone division, left. (Picture contributed)

Residents, school staff, blue badge holders, official school transport and emergency services will be exempt from the closure.

As well as North Yorkshire Council, campaigners have been working closely with schools, residents groups and local councillors including Tory Coun John Mann, who represents Oatlands and Pannal division and and Lib Dem Coun Pat Marsh, who represents the Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone division, to create a safer environment at school start and finish times.

The campaign has been spurred by a recent spate of road accidents near some schools in Harrogate in which students have been injured.

Earlier this year, North Yorkshire Council rejected calls for a general 20mph pilot scheme across Harrogate, instead approving plans to develop a county-wide speed management strategy before the end of the year.

The council favours a targeted approach, rather than a blanket ban on school run car traffic and argues that excessive speeds were "not a factor" in the recent collisions.

Campaigners had applied to the council for the creation of a 20mph zone around Ashville College, Rossett High School, Harrogate Grammar School, Rossett Acre Primary School and Western Primary School in 2022.

Although the forthcoming trial at Oatlands Junior School falls short of this goal, campaigners said they were encouraged by North Yorkshire Council’s latest move.

Dr Jenny Marks from the Pannal Ash Safe Streets Campaign said: “It’s fantastic that this is starting at Oatlands in September.

"It’s a very difficult street at drop off and pick up times, with cars everywhere and very busy pavements, so this should make a real positive difference to children and local residents.

"It’s great to see some safe active travel infrastructure being put in place in Harrogate.”

The pilot scheme will see Oatlands Junior School parents being encouraged to bring their children to school on foot, or by bicycle or scooter.

Anyone who really needs to drive will be be asked to use the informal ‘park and stride’ scheme at local locations including Hornbeam Park railway station and then walk the rest of the way to school.

Coun Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s Executive Member for Highways and Transportation, said: "We take road safety seriously in Harrogate.