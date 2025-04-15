Motorists in Knaresborough warned to expect four months of disruption ahead of water mains replacement work
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Yorkshire Water is set to begin a £1 million project to replace approximately 2km of water mains in Knaresborough on 22 April.
Replacing the mains will improve reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and prevent water main bursts in the area.
The work is part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region over the next five years.
Alex Spivey, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “As part of Yorkshire Water’s £8.3bn investment into Yorkshire over the next five years, we are delivering a significant upgrade to our clean water network, which we are kicking off with 238km of mains being replaced in Yorkshire over the next 12 months alone.
“Knaresborough is one of the first areas to undergo the work, which will help us to deliver the quality and reliability of service that our customers expect – with bursts and loss of supply much less likely.”
Contract partners M Group will be carrying out the work on Chain Lane, before moving onto Nidderdale Drive and finishing on York Road.
The project is expected to take four months.
For the safety of residents, road users, and colleagues, there will be temporary traffic lights in place throughout the work.
To reduce disruption during the Great Yorkshire Show, traffic management will be removed, and work will be paused between 7 and 14 July.
Alex added: “We’ll be working quickly and doing everything that we can to keep disruption to the community to a minimum whilst we deliver this important work.
"We thank everyone in the area for their patience in advance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.