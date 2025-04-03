Motorists and businesses warned of seven weeks of gasworks in Wetherby
Northern Gas Networks revealed that the work would get under way on Monday April 7 in a letter sent to Wetherby Town Council.
It said: “As the gas distributer for the North of England we know people across Yorkshire, the North East and northern Cumbria rely on our services to keep warm, access hot water and power our essential services.
“We are writing to let you know that we will soon be carrying out planned work in your area to upgrade a gas main in Deighton Road, Wetherby area.
"This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in future.”
The mains replacement project has been planned in close collaboration with Leeds City Council.
“Due to the location of the gas main and to keep residents and engineers safe, we will need to implement some traffic management which includes temporary traffic lights,” the letter said.
Businesses close to the works will be informed of the disruption and access will be maintained where possible.
