Motorists and businesses warned of seven weeks of gasworks in Wetherby

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 14:01 BST
Motorists and businesses in and around Wetherby are being warned of a gas mains replacement project in the town, which is set to last for up to seven weeks.

Northern Gas Networks revealed that the work would get under way on Monday April 7 in a letter sent to Wetherby Town Council.

It said: “As the gas distributer for the North of England we know people across Yorkshire, the North East and northern Cumbria rely on our services to keep warm, access hot water and power our essential services.

“We are writing to let you know that we will soon be carrying out planned work in your area to upgrade a gas main in Deighton Road, Wetherby area.

The area of Wetherby where week one of the gasworks will take place. picture: Google MapsThe area of Wetherby where week one of the gasworks will take place. picture: Google Maps
"This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in future.”

The mains replacement project has been planned in close collaboration with Leeds City Council.

“Due to the location of the gas main and to keep residents and engineers safe, we will need to implement some traffic management which includes temporary traffic lights,” the letter said.

Visit one.network.co.uk to keep up to date on the project and traffic management details.

A map of the Wetherby gasworks.A map of the Wetherby gasworks.
Businesses close to the works will be informed of the disruption and access will be maintained where possible.

