Motorcyclist dies following crash near Sherburn-in-Elmet

Lancashire Police stock

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after the collision on the B1222, shortly after 6.30pm on Wednesday August 3.

A black Honda motorbike was travelling towards Sherburn-in-Elmet when it collided with a silver Toyota Hilux 4x4, also travelling in the direction of the village on Bishopdyke Road near the junction with Oxmoor Lane and Scalm Lane.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment but died shortly after.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, seen either vehicle driving in the area beforehand or who may have dashcam footage, to please get in touch,” said a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police.

“Anyone with dash camera footage is asked to save their footage for officers to review in due course.”