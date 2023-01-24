More train strikes planned for next week as Harrogate passengers warned to expect 'significant disruption'
Train operator Northern is warning passengers to expect ‘significant disruption’ to services next week due to planned strike action.
Northern trains travelling through Harrogate and Knaresborough are set to be affected by two days of train strikes next week.
A Northern spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of strike action by the ASLEF union on Wednesday 1 and Friday 3 February.
“We are working to see how it will affect our services, however, we do expect significant disruption to services on these days.”
Northern’s advice to passengers is not to travel on the dates impacted by strike action.
To keep up-to-date with news on upcoming industrial action and disruption to Northern services, visit https://bit.ly/3HtHyfk