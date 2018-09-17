More time needed to unveil permanent repairs for the A59 at Kex Gill

A public meeting to unveil permanent repairs for the troubled stretch of the A59 at Kex Gill has been re-scheduled for the county council to carry out further 'investigation and discussion.'

North Yorkshire County Council today (Monday, September 17) announced the meeting, which was to take place tomorrow, will now be held on Tuesday, September, 25 at 7pm at the Millstones.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “We are very anxious to minimise any closure of the road while the permanent repairs are carried out, because we understand the impact that has on local people, particularly businesses.

"Therefore, we are taking a little extra time to finalise the proposed option, which will require further investigation and discussion.”

The road closed at Kex Gill in late spring after a crack was discovered in the road earlier this year. Following a first phase of repairs, it reopened to single-file traffic under traffic light control in early July. The review may delay the start of permanent repairs, but this is still expected to be in early October according to NYCC.

There is a history of instability on the A59 on land around the road west of Blubberhouses at Kex Gill. It was last closed in 2016. It has been monitored by NYCC since the road closure and it has remained stable.

Resident and businesses will find out what the repair work will entail, and how it will be carried out. Previously the council has stated previously the work could, at times, require a full road.

Coun Mackenzie added: “We want to complete permanent repairs as soon as possible, but we also want to be certain that we have the most effective repair with the minimum disruption to traffic.”

County Councillor Stanley Lumley, a member of the Kex Gill steering group, also said: “The A59 at Kex Gill presents a complex problem. We must be certain that the permanent repair programme is the best possible, while minimising closures, because I know how difficult these are for the local community.”

NYCC's long term goal for addressing the problems on the road is to realign this section of the A59 to the other side of the valley. A preferred route for this was agreed in July.

A full business case for funding is now being produced for submission to the Department for Transport. Construction could start in the financial year 2019/20 and NYCC believes the road could take 14 months to complete.