More pupils join campaign in Harrogate district for new 20mph speed limit to avoid road accidents

Located seven miles from Harrogate and four miles from Knaresborough, the new initiative at Goldsborough follows the growing success of similar campaigns in recent months.

Pannal Ash Safe Street Zones campaign and Oatlands Road Safety and Active Travel Campaign both launched petitions on 38degrees website for a maximum speed of 20mph on roads in their areas – as well as new road infrastructure, such as safe crossing points.

After winning the support of the headteachers of Harrogate schools, constructive talks with North Yorkshire Council have resulted in the latter introducing the town's first Schools Streets initiative.

Set to be trialled at Oatlands Junior School, the new measures from county council involve closing Beechwood Grove to traffic at school pick-up and drop-off times to create a safer environment and encourage more children to walk, cycle or scoot to school.

Now residents in Goldsborough and Sicklinghall hope to achieve the same progress in their campaign.

A spokesperson for Goldsborough and Sicklinghall School Council said: “Children from both schools have made posters and written letters to local councillors.

"Sicklinghall pupils have been working with one of the school governors and members of staff to distribute bin stickers and display 20mph speed limit banners around the village.

"At Goldsborough, the children are currently working with residents who have set up a petition to have a 20mph speed limit introduced through the village.

"The children are all very passionate about this campaign as they believe it will create a safer environment for them, their families, other local residents and visitors to our beautiful villages.”

Recent events mirror the rise of the 20s Plenty campaign for a new North Yorkshire-wide speed limit.