Mass closures: Harrogate will be one of only 18 rail stations to retain ticket office but hours will be cut

Northern currently manages 467 stations, of which 318 are unstaffed.

Of the remaining 149 staffed locations, the rail operator is proposing to close 131 ticket offices.

Harrogate is one of the 18 set to remain open, albeit with amended hours.

Harrogate Railway Station is set to be one of only 18 to retain its ticket office under rail operator Northern's closure plans.

It was confirmed yesterday by the industry body, the Rail Delivery Group who said the plans involved shutting down almost all of the 1,007 remaining offices – bar at the busiest stations – within three years.

England’s passenger train operators are directly contracted and subsidised by the Government with financial pressure building as rail fare income remains stubbornly 20% lower since the end of the pandemic.

Railway stations affected by the new arrangements will see new ‘journey makers’ available to help people with purchasing tickets using the in-station terminals or helping them buy tickets on their mobile phones.

The national plans for mass closures of ticket offices have alarmed both rail unions, who fear job cuts and an impact on rail passengers’ safety, and disability groups who argue the cuts will impede disabled people's ability to buy tickets and travel independently.

In Harrogate’s case, passengers will see the ticket office close an hour earlier each day under the closure plan which is now out to public consultation until July 28.

Reacting to the news, Brian L Dunsby OBE of Harrogate Line Supporters Group said only one in six journeys on Northern services were now bought through a ticket office, compared with almost half of all journeys in 2018.

“This highlights that the customer requirement for ticket offices as a retail channel is rapidly diminishing, a trend that is expected to continue,” said Mr Dunsby.

Changes in opening hours at Harrogate station

Monday-Saturday

Current hours

06.15-19.00.

New hours

06.00-18.00.

Sunday

Current hours

09.15-18.00.

New hours

Sunday: 09.00-17.00.

How to respond to consultation

