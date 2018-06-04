Major road near Harrogate to remain closed this week

A major road near Harrogate is to remain closed for further investigative work to be carried out by North Yorkshire County Council.

The A59 at Kex Gill has remained closed since last Wednesday (May, 30) when 'signs of movement' were reported on the road. The council explained that a crack had been found in the road and was investigating the potential cause.

An update is expected from NYCC but it has today said that work will be carried out over the week and the road will remain closed.

