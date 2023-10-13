Major road in Knaresborough town centre to close next week to undergo resurfacing work
A major road in Knaresborough is set to be closed from next week, on weekdays for the next two weeks, to undergo resurfacing work.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:01 BST
Briggate (B6163) will be closed on weekdays between 7.30am and 5.30pm from Monday, October 16 till Wednesday, November 1.
The road has been hit with temporary traffic lights in recent weeks after an old stone wall collapsed.
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map