Major road in Knaresborough to shut for four weeks to allow Grade II-listed bridge to undergo repair work

A major road in Knaresborough is set to be closed for up to four weeks to allow repair work on a bridge to take place.

The Low Bridge, next to Mother Shipton Inn on Bland’s Hill, will be closed from Wednesday, June 5.

The repair work is expected to take four weeks, with a full road closure in place, except for Friday, June 7 until the morning of Monday, June 10, when the road will be open under a two-way traffic light system.

A fully signed diversion will be in place throughout the closure.