Major road in Knaresborough to shut for four weeks to allow Grade II-listed bridge to undergo repair work
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A major road in Knaresborough is set to be closed for up to four weeks to allow repair work on a bridge to take place.
The Low Bridge, next to Mother Shipton Inn on Bland’s Hill, will be closed from Wednesday, June 5.
The repair work is expected to take four weeks, with a full road closure in place, except for Friday, June 7 until the morning of Monday, June 10, when the road will be open under a two-way traffic light system.
A fully signed diversion will be in place throughout the closure.
To find out more information about roadworks in your area, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/.../roads-and.../roadworks-map
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.