Major road in Harrogate town centre set to be closed every evening for three weeks to undergo resurfacing work

A major road in Harrogate is set to be closed for a number of weeks later this month to undergo patch resurfacing work.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read

The section of the A61 Leeds Road will be closed from 6.30pm till 11.30pm every day for three weeks from Tuesday 29 August till Monday 18 September.

The work will take place between the Prince of Wales roundabout and St George’s roundabout and motorists are being warned to expect delays.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said: “Patching takes place to repair the road surface and involves removing a part of the surface around a pothole or defective surface and placing a new patch of road surface.

"This is a cost-effective method to repair damage when a small area is affected and precedes surface dressing.”

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

