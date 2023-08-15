Major road in Harrogate town centre set to be closed every evening for three weeks to undergo resurfacing work

The section of the A61 Leeds Road will be closed from 6.30pm till 11.30pm every day for three weeks from Tuesday 29 August till Monday 18 September.

The work will take place between the Prince of Wales roundabout and St George’s roundabout and motorists are being warned to expect delays.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said: “Patching takes place to repair the road surface and involves removing a part of the surface around a pothole or defective surface and placing a new patch of road surface.

"This is a cost-effective method to repair damage when a small area is affected and precedes surface dressing.”