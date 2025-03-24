Major road in Harrogate reopens ahead of schedule after five-week closure for electrical upgrades

A section of Ripon Road in Harrogate has reopened early after being closed for five weeks to allow essential electrical work to take place.

The road was closed between Kent Road and Jennyfield Drive on February 23 and was expected to be shut for six weeks.

The works, which were carried out by Northern Powergrid, were expected to be completed by April 11 – but have been completed two weeks early.

The work was part of a £20 million pound investment to upgrade the electricity network in Harrogate and ensure the area continues to receive a secure and reliable supply of electricity.

Bus services have now returned to normal.

A spokesperson at The Harrogate Bus Company said: “All our buses are now back to their normal routes and times.

“Thank you to everyone for bearing with us during this disruption.”

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map