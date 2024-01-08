Major road in Harrogate district set to close from today for two weeks to allow Yorkshire Water to undergo essential work
A section of Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate is set to close from today for two weeks to allow Yorkshire Water to undergo installation and connection works.
The road will be closed between Inglebrough Drive and Youngs Drive from Monday 8 till Sunday 21 January.
Advance warning signs and a signed diversion are in place.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “We just want to let you know that we are aware of how inconvenient roadworks can be.
"We carefully plan in the works under strict license from the local authority to ensure the disruption is kept to a minimum.”
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map