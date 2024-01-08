News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Major road in Harrogate district set to close from today for two weeks to allow Yorkshire Water to undergo essential work

A section of Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate is set to close from today for two weeks to allow Yorkshire Water to undergo installation and connection works.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The road will be closed between Inglebrough Drive and Youngs Drive from Monday 8 till Sunday 21 January.

Advance warning signs and a signed diversion are in place.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water said: “We just want to let you know that we are aware of how inconvenient roadworks can be.

A section of Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate is set to close from today for two weeks to allow work to take placeA section of Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate is set to close from today for two weeks to allow work to take place
A section of Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate is set to close from today for two weeks to allow work to take place
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We carefully plan in the works under strict license from the local authority to ensure the disruption is kept to a minimum.”

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

Related topics:Yorkshire WaterHarrogate