Major delays for Harrogate rail commuters to last until at least 5pm

Chaos continues on the Leeds rail line, with rail operator Northern announcing the line could be blocked until 5pm.

Harrogate commuters travelling on the line will continue to face severe delays after damage to overhead electric wires, which means all lines are blocked this morning (Mon Feb 25).

Northern issued this statement in a tweet: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Shipley all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 5pm.

"Due to a problem with the overhead wires no trains are able to run between Leeds and Shipley. Staff are on site assessing the problem but are unable to give an estimate for repair at present.

“Trains are able to run Bradford to Ilkley and Shipley to Skipton but will be subject to short notice delays and cancellations."

Rail replacement buses are running from the affected stations but many passengers have been left stranded.

Engineers have released a photo of the damaged overhead power cable which is causing the disruption.

The downed cable can be seen lying almost at ground level - but it's not known if the damage was accidental or criminal.