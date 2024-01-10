Long tailbacks for motorists in Knaresborough as temporary traffic lights are installed for two months
A two-way traffic light system was introduced by North Yorkshire Council on the hill at Briggate which leads to Knaresborough High Street in the town centre.
It’s not the first time drivers – and local businesses – have faced problems on that stretch of road in the town.
The disruption started last September when a section of the wall near residential housing on Briggate collapsed, spreading dangerous rubble across the road.
For safety reasons, the highways authority installed temporary lights on the road near the damaged part of the wall.
The situation continued for two months without visible progress.
Then, in late November, a £200k project to repair the wall was launched leading to further disruption, before it was halted during the Christmas period.
That short period of calm on the road came to an end this week when the work resumed causing more frustration for drivers during rush hour, particularly those travelling from Calcutt.
A statement by North Yorkshire Council said: "We will be carrying out further repairs and maintenance work to the wall on Briggate in Knaresborough from January 8, with work due to be completed by Friday, 14 March.
“This follows the collapse of a section of the wall.
“For the safety of our team and road users, two-way lights will be in place while the work is carried out.”