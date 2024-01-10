Long tailbacks for motorists in Knaresborough as temporary traffic lights are installed for two months

Motorists who find themselves cursing roadworks in Knaresborough can expect to face tailbacks until early spring thanks to a £200,000 repairs scheme to tackle a collapsed wall.

A two-way traffic light system was introduced by North Yorkshire Council on the hill at Briggate which leads to Knaresborough High Street in the town centre.

It’s not the first time drivers – and local businesses – have faced problems on that stretch of road in the town.

The disruption started last September when a section of the wall near residential housing on Briggate collapsed, spreading dangerous rubble across the road.

Road works return to Knaresborough for 10 weeks as work is carried out on Briggate, Knaresborough. (Picture Gerard Binks)

For safety reasons, the highways authority installed temporary lights on the road near the damaged part of the wall.

The situation continued for two months without visible progress.

Then, in late November, a £200k project to repair the wall was launched leading to further disruption, before it was halted during the Christmas period.

That short period of calm on the road came to an end this week when the work resumed causing more frustration for drivers during rush hour, particularly those travelling from Calcutt.

£200,000 repair project in Knaresborough - Workman tackle a section of the wall on Briggate which collapsed last year, spreading rubble across the road. (Picture Gerard Binks)

A statement by North Yorkshire Council said: "We will be carrying out further repairs and maintenance work to the wall on Briggate in Knaresborough from January 8, with work due to be completed by Friday, 14 March.

“This follows the collapse of a section of the wall.