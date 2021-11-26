LNER advises customers to defer travel plans as Storm Arwens closes in on Harrogate

LNER is advising customers to defer their travel plans this weekend as Storm Arwen closes in on the region

LNER is encouraging any customers booked to travel from today, Friday, November 26 until the end of service on Sunday, November 28 to defer their travel if possible.

Tickets will be valid on LNER services on the following dates: Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 November, including Wednesday 1 December 2021.

Network Rail has imposed emergency speed restrictions as the extreme weather conditions begin to impact the East Coast route.

The East Coast route north of Berwick Upon Tweed will be closed to services from 17:00 today.

Further closures as a result of the extreme weather are possible elsewhere on the East Coast route.

Services that can operate face extended journey times, and short notice delays and cancellations are expected.

Warrick Dent, LNER Safety and Operations Director, said: “We are encouraging our customers with tickets dated for today, November 26 and this coming weekend, to defer their travel arrangements where possible.

“We expect services to be extremely busy throughout the weekend and advise customers to check our website and social channels for the latest information.”

LNER has apologised to customers for disruption impacting customer journeys today and across the weekend.

Anyone who decides against making a journey can claim a refund from the original point of purchase.

The Met Office has issued a red warning, the highest level, which is issued very rarely, meaning there is potentially a risk to life.