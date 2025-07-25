Leeds-Bradford Airport: Campaigners welcome Planning Inspectorate decision to limit number of night-time flights

Airport campaigners have welcomed a public inquiry decision which will limit the number of night-time flights.

Bosses at Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) appealed against a Leeds City Council planning decision to restrict some aircraft from flying after 11pm.

It led to a Planning Inspectorate hearing in March, in which the Yeadon airport sought a re-interpretation of the regulations.

Complaints had been made from people living near the airport, and the council issued an enforcement notice last September after LBA was found to have breached noise rules.

Now a decision has been issued dismissing two of three appeals made by LBA.

GALBA (the Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport) said it was delighted with the inquiry outcome.

Group secretary Ian Coatman said: “This is a victory for local people, our environment and common sense.

“While it doesn’t mean an end to all night flights, it does mean the airport must stick to the rules that limit the number of planes allowed to fly at night.”

The inquiry considered three applications for Certificates of Lawfulness of Existing Use or Development (CLEUDS).

It allowed one of LBA’s appeals, which sought to exempt some aircraft from the night flight limits.

An airport spokesperson said: “We’re reviewing the outcomes of the public inquiry and will be working closely with Leeds City Council to determine the best path forward.

“Our priority is for our airport to continue to fulfil the needs of the 4.2m-plus people who choose to travel with us every year. And in doing so support our employees, our communities and our region.”

Leeds City Council said its officers were still looking at the detail of the inquiry decision.

A spokesperson said: “The council has been notified by the Planning Inspectorate regarding LBA’s appeals against our refusal of two CLEUD applications and the non-determination of a third.

“We can confirm that, following a public inquiry held earlier this year, two of these appeals have now been dismissed and one has been allowed.”