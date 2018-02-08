Laying groundwork for 'vision' of Harrogate as nation's first low emission bus town

'Next generation' technology is being installed by a transport company as it aims for Harrogate to become the nation's 'first low emission bus town'.

The charging points are being installed at Harrogate Bus Station

Transdev Blazefield began work late last month on the introduction of charging points at Harrogate Bus Station, part of preparation for the arrival of eight new electric buses.

The fleet is expected to roll out later this year and CEO, Alex Hornby, says this installation work is part of the 'vision' for transport in Harrogate.

He said: “Our vision is to turn Harrogate into the UK’s very first low emission bus town, and work is taking place at Harrogate bus station to prepare for the arrival of our fleet of brand new electric buses, to be introduced later this year. The new buses will make use of revolutionary ‘next generation’ charging technology, and we’re preparing to install the charging equipment and electricity infrastructure at the bus station at the moment.

“Whilst the work is taking place, the bus station is open as usual, with minimal disruption for our customers. Some of our buses are leaving from different stands, which are clearly signposted at the stands, and help is on hand from our friendly team at the customer info hub.”

The single deck buses will operate between the town centre, Bilton, Jennyfield and Pannal Ash.

More £2 million of Government funding, through the Low Emission Bus Scheme, has gone towards the cost of vehicles and infrastructure.