Launch of new flights and destinations from Leeds-Bradford airport set to boost Harrogate Bus Company

Plans to fly to a record-breaking 80 destinations have been revealed by the airport used by manysunseekers and weekend city breakers from Harrogate, along with a major upgrade to facilities at its terminal building.

As holidaymaker numbers using the airport are expected to rise, Harrogate Bus Company’s parent company Transdev is also predicting a boost for passenger numbers on its FLYER buses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leeds-Bradford Airport’s exciting plans to fly to a record-breaking 80 destinations this year and next can only be good news for our FLYER bus network,” said Transdev CEO Alex Hornby.

Transdev’s popular FLYER bus network linking Leeds, Bradford, Otley, and Harrogate with Leeds Bradford Airport is looking forward to boosted customer numbers as the Airport confirms plans to fly to a record-breaking 80 destinations in 2023 and 2024. (Picture Charlotte Graham)

"With new city to city flights, including to Bergen in Norway, Perpignan in France, and Porto in Portugal, we’re looking forward to carrying more business travellers and holidaymakers to our regional Airport.”

The introduction of new flights and destinations at Leeds-Bradford coincides with Harrogate Bus Company’s efforts to attract more customers with a series of passenger discounts after the challenges of lockdowns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hornby said: “Everyone who lets our FLYER bus take the strain of getting to their plane is helping to cut congestion and pollution on our roads.

"FLYER journeys within West Yorkshire cost just £2 thanks to the Mayor’s Fares, so choosing the bus means more money to spend in duty free, and at your destination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Bradford Airport has launched now a recruitment drive to support its plans to increase its range of destinations and improve customer facilities at its terminals – news which is also expected to add to those already using Transdev’s FLYER buses to travel to work at the airport.

Each FLYER bus offers customers a first-class travel experience at economy fares, including free Wi-Fi, wireless and USB device charging points, plenty of luggage space, audio-visual next stop announcements, comfortable seating with leather headrests and double-glazed windows to enjoy the Yorkshire views along the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad