June rail strikes: When and how will it affect Harrogate commuters?

Harrogate commuters still reeling from problems caused by the rail timetable changes are to face a reduced service in the coming weeks, as Northern employees prepare to strike over the on-going dispute of the role of train guards.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will strike over three days later this month, Tuesday June, 19, Thursday, June 21 and Saturday 23 June.

This will mean that passengers across the district will face a reduced service, with trains running from between 7am and 7pm and around 40 per cent of services running across the network.

Northern has advised that these are expected to be very busy.

A timetable for the striking period has not yet been published by Northern.