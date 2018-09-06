Jet2 are introducing more flights to this sun destination from Leeds Bradford Airport

Jet2 has announced it will run extra flights on one of its new routes from Leeds Bradford Airport next year.

The budget airline is introducing services to three new destinations from summer 2019 - Izmir in Turkey, Chania on Crete and Bourgas in Bulgaria.

Jet2 plane at LBA - Picture: Tony Johnson

They had originally planned to run Wednesday flights, but have now added a Saturday service to the schedule.

The Bulgarian route provides access to Black Sea sun resorts such as Sunny Beach, Nessebar, Obzor and St Vlas.

Jet2 now serves 59 destinations from Leeds Bradford, and is pursuing a huge programme of expansion in 2019.

A new aircraft will be permanently based there to serve increasing demand.

They're also recruiting 350 new staff across flight deck, cabin crew and ground positions

New Jet2 routes and flights from Leeds Bradford in 2019

- New routes to Bourgas, Izmir and Chania

- New ski flights to Turin in Italy and summer flights to current winter destination Krakow

- Extended seasons for Menorca and Ibiza, with later autumn flights

- More flights to Alicante - up to 20 departures per week

- Extension of seasonal flights to Malaga with more flights at Easter and October half-term

- More flights to the Canary Islands destinations

- Increased service to Majorca

- Capacity increase on Turkish routes

- More weekly flights to Zante and Corfu

- Second weekly flight to Bergerac in France