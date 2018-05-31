Investigations continue into deadly helicopter crash in North Yorkshire as man killed is named

Investigations are continuing today into a helicopter crash in North Yorkshire which claimed a man's life.
Emergency services were called to the crash site near Aldborough, Boroughbridge, shortly after at 1.20pm yesterday.
Issuing an update this morning, North Yorkshire Police said: "Sadly, the pilot of the private aircraft was pronounced dead at the scene following the helicopter near Aldborough yesterday.
“Whilst we await formal identification, we believe he is Her Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant for North Yorkshire, Mr Barry Dodd CBE.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time."
The force said Mr Dodd’s family has been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.
A spokesman added: "The force request the family’s privacy at this very sad time."
Officers remain at the today scene alongside the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.