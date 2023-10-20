News you can trust since 1836
INCIDENT ALERT: Major road in Harrogate district currently closed following serious road traffic collision

North Yorkshire Police are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A59 between Harrogate and Skipton.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 09:25 BST
The A59 is currently closed in both directions at Kettlesing Head to allow emergency services to deal with the collision.

North Yorkshire Police is advising motorists who are travelling between Harrogate and Skipton to find an alternative route.

This article will be updated with any further information we receive.