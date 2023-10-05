News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

HS2 cancellation: Harrogate Lib Dem attacks Tory MPs for 'not standing up for region'

Harrogate & Knaresborough Liberal Democrats have slammed Conservative MPs in the North for failing to stand up for the region after Prime Minister’s decision to cancel the Northern leg of HS2.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rishi Sunak’s announcement at the Tory Party Conference to cancel high-speed rail links to Manchester, following the previous cancellation of the Leeds link, was condemned as a "slap in the face to all those in the north".

Harrogate & Knaresborough Liberal Democrat spokesperson, Tom Gordon said: “Conservative MPs in the North have utterly failed to stand up for our region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They allowed the eastern leg to Leeds to be scrapped, and now they have allowed the last remaining northern leg to be scrapped.

Harrogate & Knaresborough Liberal Democrat spokesperson, Tom Gordon said: “Conservative MPs in the North have utterly failed to stand up for our region." (Picture contributed)Harrogate & Knaresborough Liberal Democrat spokesperson, Tom Gordon said: “Conservative MPs in the North have utterly failed to stand up for our region." (Picture contributed)
Harrogate & Knaresborough Liberal Democrat spokesperson, Tom Gordon said: “Conservative MPs in the North have utterly failed to stand up for our region." (Picture contributed)
Most Popular

"It is a slap in the face to all those across the North.

“To add insult to injury the Prime Minister announced that the Euston London connection would still be going ahead.

"This Conservative government does not care about the North, they never have.

“Even worse, the Government tried to spin this decision by announcing funding for a raft of projects dubbed ’Northern Network’ but it is clear they cannot be trusted to deliver these and some of the projects they have cited have already been built and are operating.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We need an MP who will stand up for our community, ensure that we are heard and get the transport links that we deserve.

"For too long we have been neglected.

"This is just the latest iteration of Conservative Party contempt. So much for Levelling Up.”

Related topics:NorthMPsHS2Liberal DemocratsPrime Minister