Hookstone pupils show their commitment to zero carbon in Harrogate on Walk To School Day
Pupils at Hookstone Chase Primary School have become the latest “zero heroes” to join the Harrogate Walk to School campaign.
Parents left their cars at home for the day on Friday, February 3 as children walked or cycled to school to reduce the carbon emissions that result from traffic congestion.
At Hookstone, the children were supported in their efforts by Harrogate Town AFC and Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones.
Headteacher, Joe Cooper, said: “We are delighted to be joining more than 50 other schools across Harrogate to take part in this campaign.
"Fewer car journeys mean less pollution and a cleaner environment.
"And it’s great for our children’s well-being, too.
"Walking to school can be a healthy and happy way to start the day and get ready to learn”.
To mark the occasion, Hookstone pupils and parents were greeted at the school gates by Harrogate Town FC mascot, Harry Gator, along with local MP, Andrew Jones.
Hookstone Chase Primary School is one of nine schools which form Northern Star Academies Trust.
Jenn Plews, Chief Executive of the Trust said: “We’ve put environmental sustainability at the heart of our curriculum.
"The Harrogate Walk to School campaign is a brilliant example of how we all can contribute to a greener, most sustainable world”
Since it was first launched three years ago by Zero Carbon Harrogate, thousands of people have joined Harrogate District Walk to School Day.