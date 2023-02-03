Hookstone pupils show their commitment to zero carbon in Harrogate on Walk To School Day

Parents left their cars at home for the day on Friday, February 3 as children walked or cycled to school to reduce the carbon emissions that result from traffic congestion.

At Hookstone, the children were supported in their efforts by Harrogate Town AFC and Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones.

Headteacher, Joe Cooper, said: “We are delighted to be joining more than 50 other schools across Harrogate to take part in this campaign.

From left - Headteacher Joe Cooper, Andrew Jones MP, Jemima Parker from Zero Carbon Harrogate, Harrogate Town mascot, Harry Gater and Tom Blackburn from Harrogate Town AFC Community Foundation with children from Hookstone Chase Primary School.

"Fewer car journeys mean less pollution and a cleaner environment.

"And it’s great for our children’s well-being, too.

"Walking to school can be a healthy and happy way to start the day and get ready to learn”.

To mark the occasion, Hookstone pupils and parents were greeted at the school gates by Harrogate Town FC mascot, Harry Gator, along with local MP, Andrew Jones.

Hookstone Chase Primary School is one of nine schools which form Northern Star Academies Trust.

Jenn Plews, Chief Executive of the Trust said: “We’ve put environmental sustainability at the heart of our curriculum.

"The Harrogate Walk to School campaign is a brilliant example of how we all can contribute to a greener, most sustainable world”

