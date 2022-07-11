Here is your ultimate travel guide ahead of the Great Yorkshire Show

The much-loved and sold-out show celebrates agriculture, food, farming and countryside, with traditional competitions and favourites as well as a host of brand new features for this year.

There will be a number of road diversions in place and disruption expected across the four days and we reveal everything that you need to know before travelling...

Wetherby Road - One Way System (Green Zone)

Wetherby Road (A661) will be one way from the Kestral Roundabout to the junction with Rudding Lane towards the Showground from 6.30am on show days

This will be reversed at 2.00pm between Rudding Lane and the Kestrel Roundabout to accommodate traffic leaving Harrogate

This will remain in force until 8pm and the restrictions may be removed earlier depending on the volume of traffic

Visitors travelling from Leeds, Bradford & Otley (Brown Zone)

Follow the A61 or A658 towards Harrogate

Follow the show direction signs on A658 towards York

Alternative routes (no show signs)

At the junction of the A61/A658 follow the A61 into Harrogate and turn right onto Hookstone Drive towards the Blue Zone

Visitors travelling from the West, Skipton and Ripon (Blue Zone)

From the A59 turn right at the junction with the B6161, two miles west of Harrogate

Follow the show direction signs on the B6161 and turn left towards Harrogate on the B6162 at Beckwithshaw

Alternative routes (no show signs)

Leave the A1(M) at Junction 50 and follow the A61 towards Ripon and then Harrogate to the Blue Zone

Leave the A1 (M) Junction 48 and travel towards Knaresborough and Harrogate on the A6055

Visitors travelling from the South on the A1(M)

Visitors travelling to the Show from the south along the A1(M) northbound carriageway should exit at junction 46 (Wetherby) and follow the GYS direction signs

At the roundabout turn right onto the A168 and follow the show signs

After two miles, turn left towards Knaresborough

At the T-junction turn left onto the B6164 towards North Deighton (If the traffic flow is heavy at this point you may be directed right at this junction towards Little Ribston and Knaresborough - follow the signs)

In North Deighton, turn right towards Spofforth and Harrogate

At the junction of the A661 turn right towards Harrogate and follow the show signs

Alternative routes (no show signs)

Leave the A1(M) at Junction 45, Grange Moor, and follow A168 towards Harrogate on the Wetherby bypass and then follow the show signs

The A661 from Wetherby to Spofforth is not a designated show route and should be avoided

Visitors travelling from Northumberland, Durham and Teesside

Leave the A1(M) at Junction 47 onto the A59 (Allerton Park)

Follow the show direction signs towards Knaresborough and then the A658 towards Harrogate

Alternative routes (no show signs)

Leave the A1(M) at Junction 50 and follow the A61 towards Ripon and then Harrogate to the Blue Zone

Leave the A1 (M) Junction 48 and travel towards Knaresborough and Harrogate on the A6055

Visitors travelling from the East Coast, York & East Yorkshire

Follow the show direction signs on the A64

Join the A1(M) at Junction 44 and travel North

Follow the directions outlined above

Alternative routes (no show signs)

From the A64 follow the A1237 York Outer Ring Road and the A59 towards Harrogate

From A1237 take the B1224 towards Wetherby then follow the above directions

From the A59 at Green Hammerton turn right onto the B6265 towards Boroughbridge and the A6055 to Knaresborough

The A59 from York to Harrogate should be avoided as delays can be expected at Junction 47 A1(M)/A59 (Allerton Park) between 7.00am and 11am

Parking

Car parking is free of charge at the Great Yorkshire Showground

The car parks open at 6am each day

Shuttle Bus

The Harrogate Bus Company will operate a FREE return bus service from Harrogate Bus Station (next to the Railway Station) to the Showground commencing daily at 7:30am

until 6:30pm

All vehicles will be low floor, double decks, with buggy spaces for families

Buses depart every 20 minutes from the town centre and the drop-off point for visitors is at White Gate

Bus

The Harrogate Bus Company will run the number 7 bus from Leeds and Wetherby every 30 minutes and goes right past to showground entrance

To find out more, including bus times head to harrogatebus.co.uk or download the free Transdev Go app

Train

Northern Rail trains run from Leeds, Knaresborough and York

Trains run every half hour between Leeds and Harrogate and every hour between York and Harrogate

Then use the FREE shuttle bus to the Showground

Bikes

Secure bike parking is available at Blue Gate and White Gate

A traffic management steward will assist you in finding these entrances