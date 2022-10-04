Here are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in and around Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from October 3.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Harcourt Road, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 3 October till 4 October
A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place
Lanshaw Street, Harrogate
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 3 October till 5 October
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect
Cornwall Road, Harrogate
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 3 October till 7 October
A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place
North Park Road, Harrogate
Virgin Media is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 3 October till 14 October
A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place
Albany Avenue, Harrogate
Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 3 October till 21 October
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect
Ripon Road, Harrogate
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 4 October till 6 October
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect
Hollins Road, Harrogate
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 4 October till 6 October
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect
Spring Mount, Harrogate
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 4 October till 6 October
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect
Montpellier Road, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 5 October till 6 October
Montpellier Road will be closed and delays are expected
St Lukes Avenue, Harrogate
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 5 October till 6 October
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect
Duchy Road, Harrogate
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 5 October till 7 October
A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place
Clarence Drive, Harrogate
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 5 October till 7 October
A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place
Mayfield Terrace, Harrogate
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 5 October till 7 October
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect
Oakdale, Harrogate
Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place on 6 October
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect
If you would like more information about the roadworks taking place, you can head to https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map