Here are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Harcourt Road, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Planned work will take place from 3 October till 4 October

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place

Lanshaw Street, Harrogate

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 3 October till 5 October

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect

Cornwall Road, Harrogate

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 3 October till 7 October

A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place

North Park Road, Harrogate

Virgin Media is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 3 October till 14 October

A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place

Albany Avenue, Harrogate

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 3 October till 21 October

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect

Ripon Road, Harrogate

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 4 October till 6 October

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect

Hollins Road, Harrogate

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 4 October till 6 October

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect

Spring Mount, Harrogate

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 4 October till 6 October

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect

Montpellier Road, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 5 October till 6 October

Montpellier Road will be closed and delays are expected

St Lukes Avenue, Harrogate

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 5 October till 6 October

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect

Duchy Road, Harrogate

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 5 October till 7 October

A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place

Clarence Drive, Harrogate

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 5 October till 7 October

A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place

Mayfield Terrace, Harrogate

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 5 October till 7 October

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect

Oakdale, Harrogate

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place on 6 October

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect