Here are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in and around Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
East Parade, Harrogate
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Most Popular
Planned work will take place from 26 September till 28 September
A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place
Road Rear Of 29 To 55 East Parade
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 26 September till 28 September
A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place
Parliament Terrace, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 26 September till 27 September
A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place
Marlborough Road, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 26 September till 28 September
A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place
Road Rear Of Haywra Street
CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 26 September till 28 September
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect
Church Avenue, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential streetworks
Planned work will take place from 27 September till 29 September
A diversion will be in place and delays are expected
Commercial Street, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 27 September till 28 September
A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place
Commercial Street, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 28 September till 3 October
A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place
Coppice Avenue, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 27 September till 28 October
Coppice Avenue will be closed and delays are expected
North Park Road, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 27 September till 29 September
A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place
Ripon Road, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 27 September till 28 September
A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place
Station Avenue, Harrogate
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 27 September till 29 September
A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place
Lanshaw Street, Harrogate
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work
Planned work will take place from 28 September till 30 September
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
If you would like more information about the roadworks taking place, you can head to https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map