Here are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

East Parade, Harrogate

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

A number of roads will be affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Planned work will take place from 26 September till 28 September

A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place

Road Rear Of 29 To 55 East Parade

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 26 September till 28 September

A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place

Parliament Terrace, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 26 September till 27 September

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system will be in place

Marlborough Road, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 26 September till 28 September

A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place

Road Rear Of Haywra Street

CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 26 September till 28 September

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expect

Church Avenue, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential streetworks

Planned work will take place from 27 September till 29 September

A diversion will be in place and delays are expected

Commercial Street, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 27 September till 28 September

A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place

Commercial Street, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 28 September till 3 October

A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place

Coppice Avenue, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 27 September till 28 October

Coppice Avenue will be closed and delays are expected

North Park Road, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 27 September till 29 September

A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place

Ripon Road, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 27 September till 28 September

A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place

Station Avenue, Harrogate

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 27 September till 29 September

A traffic control (two-way signals) system will be in place

Lanshaw Street, Harrogate

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work

Planned work will take place from 28 September till 30 September

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected