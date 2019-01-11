Here are the latest planned roadworks taking place in Yorkshire

Here are the planned new and ongoing road improvements that will be taking place across Yorkshire over the coming week.

Theses will be between Monday 14 January to Sunday 20 January and they could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M1 junction 30 Barlbrough: The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 14 January for technology work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes

M1 junction 39 Durkar: The southbound entry slip road and northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for seven nights from Monday 14 January for the installation of a noise barrier. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. There will also be a lane 1 closure in place 24/7 on the southbound entry and northbound exit slip roads with a 50mph speed restriction until April.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome: The eastbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 14 January for junction improvement work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. There will be lane 2 closures with a 50mph until spring on the M621 junction 27 exit slip road and the M62 junction 27 exit slip road.

M62 junction 36 to junction 37 Howden: The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday 19 January for bridge work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 5 North Ings: The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 14 January. The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 15 January. The closures for bridge work will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 6 Thorne: The northbound and southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 14 January for carriageway repairs. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 4 to junction 5 Barnetby: The eastbound and westbound carriageway will have 24/7 lane 1 closures in place until February for carriageway improvements.

A1 Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge: The southbound carriageway will be fully closed from Barnsdale Bar to Redhouse for barrier work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. The northbound and southbound carriageway will have a 24/7 40mph speed restriction in place until February at Barnsdale Bar.

A63 Mytongate to South Coates: There will be a lane 1 closure on the westbound carriageway overnight between 8pm and 6am for five nights from Monday 14 January. The eastbound and westbound will be in narrow lanes and a 30mph speed restriction in place 24/7 on Roger Millward Way until spring 2019.

A63 North Cave to South Cave: The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 14 January for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A616 Deepcar: The westbound exit and entry slip roads will be fully closed during the day on Sunday 20 January for work by Network Rail. The closures will take place between 8am and 5pm, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A616 Newton Chambers to Westwood: The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 14 January for improvement work. This will then be switched to 24/7 traffic lights with narrow lanes until March. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.